Florida Inmate Charged with Threatening Federal Judge, for Third Time

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – An inmate serving time in Florida has been charged in a Federal Indictment with threatening a Federal Judge in Pensacola. Michael Dean Drew, 44, currently serving time at the Everglades Correctional Institute is charged with mailing a letter that contained “a true threat to injure the person of the addressee, the Chief United States District Judge for the Northern District of Florida (M.R) and others”. The Honorable Mary Catherine Rodgers is the listed as the Chief District Judge based in Pensacola.

The indictment alleges that the letters were mailed in June and July of 2017 and, according to a Federal official, Drew was incarcerated in the Santa Rosa County Jail at the time.

In 2012, Drew was sentenced to 28 months for sending threatening letters to another federal judge in the Middle District of Florida. Drew was also charged and sentenced to 70 months in March of 2016 for sending threatening letters to another federal judge in the Middle District of Florida. Drew was returned to Florida State Prison in 2016 to finish his 30-year sentence for dealing in stolen property and will begin serving his federal time when released.

Two others, identified only as Federal Law Enforcement officers C.C. and M.S. in the indictment, are also listed as receiving letters from Drew.