Double Homicide in Mobile May Have Happened During a Robbery

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police continue to investigate a double homicide at a home off of Springhill Avenue. Two men were found dead inside a home on Gulfwood drive early Tuesday morning.

There are still a lot of questions over what happened. Neighbors say they heard three to six gunshots just before midnight. Mobile Police arrived on scene at about 12:30 Tuesday morning. This may have been a robbery with multiple suspects. One man who lives right next door to where the victims were found said he heard several gunshots, told his kids to get down and called 911.

“I looked outside and I saw three guys going down the street and then about a minute later I saw I saw a car pulling out on Springhill Avenue going east,” said neighbor Paul Bryers. If the car was headed east, it may have been going to the interstate. I-65 is just about a half mile from where the shooting happened.

Mobile Police are still looking for answers. Anyone with information is asked to contact them.