Deadly Motorcycle Accident on Highway 90

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Milton Chief of Police Anthony Tindell announced that one person died in an accident involving a motorcycle and a truck Wednesday.

At about 4:42 p.m. officers arrived on Highway 90 at Pond Creek Bridge where two vehicles, a motorcycle and a truck, were east bound on Highway 90 when the accident occurred.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is still under investigation.

Please contact the Milton Police Department at 983-5423 if anyone has further information.