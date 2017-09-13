City Orders Mobile Club To Stop “Adult Entertainment”, Club Manager Disputes City’s Claim

Mobile AL (WKRG)

City officials claim what Club Xcite on Dauphin Street was planning does not fit within Mobile’s Entertainment District and would be a violation. City officials say they issued a notice of violation for Club Xcite because, the city says, they were going to establish a gentlemen’s club at this location.

“Judging by their advertising they are expected to be a gentlemen’s club so we did issue that notice of citation so they would cease and desist prior to opening,” said City Spokesperson Laura Byrne. City officials say they have not observed any sort of “adult” violations so far. They say this is just the first step to prevent it from happening in the first place. Many of the people I spoke with around downtown say a gentlemen’s club or strip club on Dauphin Street doesn’t fit with the family family-friendly atmosphere that the city is going for.

The club itself is still open during regular hours. City officials indicated the club could still operate under the notice as long as it is not run as an adult establishment. Byrne said the club did contact Planning and Zoning today and will send the city a detailed scope of their operations.

Club Xcite General Manager LaTasha Taylor disputes the city’s claim that they were trying to start some sort of adults-only establishment. Taylor says their ads on social media, that raised the ire of Planning and Zoning and some surrounding businesses, were calling for “Xzotic” dancers, which she says is a play on words.

“We do have beautiful dancers, who are fully clothed, they do not show any private areas. They are there as eye candy,” said Taylor during a phone call with News 5. “It’s an entertainment lounge, we do football and tailgating, we do concerts and comedy shows. We are a full entertainment lounge. We call them entertainers because they don’t strip. We are fully compliant, we are not a strip club nor did we ever present ourselves as one.”