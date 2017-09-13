Brewton Man Seriously Hurt In Crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL (WKRG) The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that seriously injured a man from Brewton.

The crash happened on County Road 95 just before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Daniel Richard, 49, was driving south on CR 95 in an Oldsmobile Aurora when he turned in front of a Chevy Tahoe, according to the accident report. Richards, who was not wearing a seat belt, was rushed to Sacred Heart Hospital. He is charged with driving with a suspended license and reckless driving.

Two people in the Tahoe suffered minor injuries and were taken to West Florida Hospital.