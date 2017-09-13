BREAKING: Prisoner Escapes Custody at Mobile Community Correction Center

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are actively searching for a prisoner who escaped their custody while at the Mobile Community Correction Center on Michael Blvd.

Officials at the Mobile Community Correction Center said that Reginald Henderson came to check in with his parole officer before heading to Metro Jail. Henderson was arrested for a probation violation.

Henderson was in handcuffs when he made his escape. An officer gave chase but lost him in the apartments across the street.

Henderson was last arrested in 2014 for probation violation. He also has been arrested on drug charges, burglary charges, and trafficking in stolen identities.

News 5 has a crew on scene gathering more details.