BREAKING: Possible Meth Lab Explosion in Loxley with Children Inside

LOXLEY, AL (WKRG) — Authorities are investigating whether a meth lab caused a small explosion inside a mobile home early Wednesday morning in Loxley with two children reportedly inside at the time.

News 5’s Debbie Williams is told explosion is believed to have happened in a back room around 1:00am on Shell Court in Loxley, leading to an overnight fire. The children, both younger than 10-years-old, were not injured.

Authorities believe the explosion was caused by a meth lab operation inside the trailer, though that is yet to be officially determined by investigators.

Pending the outcome of the meth lab investigation, arrests are possible.

Images from News 5 cameras at the scene on Wednesday afternoon didn’t show any damage, but neighbors say that’s because the fire occurred in the back part of the property.

This is a breaking news story… more to follow on News 5 at Noon.