BREAKING: Gunmen open fire on men working on home in Mobile

By Published: Updated:

MOBILE (WKRG) – Witnesses tell News 5 that several men had to dodge gunfire while working on a home on Wicker Way in Mobile.

Bullet holes are sprayed across windows on the front of the house. But, no one was injured.

Witnesses tell News 5 that men were working on the house, painting and doing other jobs when it happened. They say men pulled up at just started shooting. A witness told News 5 he believes the gunfire was over a money dispute, about $400.

News 5’s Ashley Knight is on the scene and will update the story as details become available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s