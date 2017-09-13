BREAKING: Gunmen open fire on men working on home in Mobile

MOBILE (WKRG) – Witnesses tell News 5 that several men had to dodge gunfire while working on a home on Wicker Way in Mobile.

Bullet holes are sprayed across windows on the front of the house. But, no one was injured.

Witnesses tell News 5 that men were working on the house, painting and doing other jobs when it happened. They say men pulled up at just started shooting. A witness told News 5 he believes the gunfire was over a money dispute, about $400.

