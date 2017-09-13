BREAKING: Foley Mother Accused of Torturing Son with Scalding Hot Spoon

J.B. BIUNNO By and Published: Updated:

FOLEY, AL (WKRG) — A mother in Foley has been arrested after police say she tortured her young son with a scalding hot spoon.

Maria Cortes, 26, is charged with torture and willful abuse of a child after investigators tell News 5 she went too far in disciplining her 6-year-old son on Friday.

According to Foley Police, Cortes allegedly heated a spoon on the eye of her stove and pressed it to his lips. The child suffered 3rd degree burns.

News 5’s Debbie Williams is told the mother was having significant difficulties disciplining the child.

The incident happened on Friday, Sept. 8th but was reported to police by school officials on Monday Sept 11. The child has received medical treatment and is now in the custody of the father.

Cortes, a mother of four, is being held on $10,000 bond at the Baldwin County Jail.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s