BREAKING: Foley Mother Accused of Torturing Son with Scalding Hot Spoon

FOLEY, AL (WKRG) — A mother in Foley has been arrested after police say she tortured her young son with a scalding hot spoon.

Maria Cortes, 26, is charged with torture and willful abuse of a child after investigators tell News 5 she went too far in disciplining her 6-year-old son on Friday.

According to Foley Police, Cortes allegedly heated a spoon on the eye of her stove and pressed it to his lips. The child suffered 3rd degree burns.

News 5’s Debbie Williams is told the mother was having significant difficulties disciplining the child.

The incident happened on Friday, Sept. 8th but was reported to police by school officials on Monday Sept 11. The child has received medical treatment and is now in the custody of the father.

Cortes, a mother of four, is being held on $10,000 bond at the Baldwin County Jail.