3 Storm Victims Dead From Apparent Carbon Monoxide Poisoning in Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Three people are dead from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning at a Florida home following Hurricane Irma, and four others have been hospitalized.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jeff Williams says a deputy responded to the Orlando home Tuesday evening following a 911 call from what sounded like a juvenile. The deputy was overcome by fumes while approaching the home and called for fire rescue.

Firefighters pulled seven people from the home, three of whom died at the scene. Four others were taken to a nearby hospital in various conditions.

Rescue workers found a portable gasoline generator running inside the home.

Williamson described the victims as a multi-generational family.

