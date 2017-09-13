Three Fairhope Juveniles in Custody After Shooting a Dog with a Stolen Gun

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to a press release by the Fairhope Police Department, on Sunday, Sept 10th, at approximately 5:45 p.m., a resident of the 7000 block of New Era Road in Fairhope notified the Fairhope Police Department that her dog had been shot. According to the victim, she was walking two pet dogs, each on a leash, in her yard. She stated that three juveniles approached her and one of the juveniles was armed with a shotgun. The juvenile shot the dog, and then the three youths ran from the scene.

Responding officers from the Fairhope Police Department located the three juveniles in the area of Kirkman Lane and Pecan Avenue and took them into custody. Due to their status as juveniles, their identities are not considered public information, but they are:

A fifteen (15) year old black male;

A twelve (12) year old black male; and,

An eleven (11) year old black male.

All three juveniles are residents of Fairhope.

Officers recovered a shotgun and a rifle. The investigation revealed that the firearms were stolen from a residence, but at this point, the owner of the firearms has not been identified. Also, the investigation indicates that the fifteen-year old male was the one who shot the dog. All three juveniles were taken to the Baldwin County Juvenile Detention Center in Bay Minette.

The juveniles will face charges of felony cruelty to an animal as well as misdemeanor reckless endangerment. The victim, a fifty-two-year-old female, was uninjured, but due to her close proximity to the leashed dog when the shotgun was discharged, there was a substantial risk of serious bodily injury, prompting the reckless endangerment charge. The dog died as a result of the injuries.

Investigators are attempting to identify the owner of the firearms, at which point additional charges relating to the theft of the firearms will be considered.

Residents are strongly encouraged to store firearms in a manner which will prevent thefts. If anyone has additional information about this incident, they are asked to call the Fairhope Police Department at (251) 928-2385.