101st Aviation Combat Brigade Stages at Mobile Regional Airport

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — 212 soldiers with the 101st Aviation Combat Brigade based at Fort Campbell in Kentucky are in Mobile. They’re on standby to deploy to Florida for Hurricane Irma relief and are using the Mobile Regional Airport as a staging area for their 32 aircraft.

“The Screaming Eagles strike fear in our nation’s enemies. But I want the American people to know we’re here to provide help from them,” said Lt. Col. Ryan Boyle, Task Force Aviation Commander for 5th Battalion of the 101st Aviation Regiment.

On Wednesday morning, officials with the U.S. Army held a ceremony thanking local organizations for the help that’s been provided to them since they arrived Monday.

“One of the reasons that we chose Mobile was because of the open hands that the City of Mobile and the air field management provided us when we contacted them in regards to being able to stage from here,” said Lt. Col. Boyle.

The Mobile Regional Airport will continue to be the brigade’s staging area until they’re either called to action or told to stand down.