WATCH: Baby Tiger Cubs Meet For First Time Zoo

WKRG Staff Published:

SAN DIEGO, California (CNN) —  Two tiger cubs from different families will grow up together as brothers.

An endangered Sumatran tiger rejected by his mom, flew in from the National Zoo in Washington to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park Monday.

There, he met Bengal Tiger cub rescued during an alleged smuggling attempt at the Mexico border.

The two became instant friends, wrestling and jumping.

Zoo keepers will closely watch them for the next day or so.  If things keep going well, visitors at the Safari Park will be able to see them both in action through the zoo’s nursery window.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s