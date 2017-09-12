President Donald Trump’s 9th Grandchild Born Tuesday

CNN Published:

(CNN) – Congratulations are in order for President Trump, as he’s become a grandfather for the ninth time.

The President’s son Eric announced on Twitter that his first child, Eric “Luke” Trump, was born Tuesday morning.

Luke’s mom is Lara Trump, a former TV producer who was a frequent presence on her father-in-law’s campaign trail.

Just one week ago, a pregnant Lara Trump posted a video of herself working out at the gym, joking that she hoped exercise would inspire the baby to “make an appearance”.

After taking maternity leave, Lara Trump is expected to resume work as a senior consultant at the Trump campaign’s digital vendor.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s