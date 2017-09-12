President Donald Trump’s 9th Grandchild Born Tuesday

(CNN) – Congratulations are in order for President Trump, as he’s become a grandfather for the ninth time.

The President’s son Eric announced on Twitter that his first child, Eric “Luke” Trump, was born Tuesday morning.

Luke’s mom is Lara Trump, a former TV producer who was a frequent presence on her father-in-law’s campaign trail.

Just one week ago, a pregnant Lara Trump posted a video of herself working out at the gym, joking that she hoped exercise would inspire the baby to “make an appearance”.

After taking maternity leave, Lara Trump is expected to resume work as a senior consultant at the Trump campaign’s digital vendor.