Neighbors Concerned As Investigators Look Into Recent House Fires on Greenlawn Drive

MOBILE,Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire and Rescue is investigating a house fire on the 2500 block of Greenlawn Drive. The latest fire happened Monday morning at a vacant home. On Friday, September 8th, the vacant home next door also caught fire. Mobile Fire and Rescue is investigating both cases as suspected arson.

News 5 spoke with neighbors who are concerned. Melvin James has lived on Greenlawn Drive for 10 years. James lives across the street from the most recent fires, and next door to a vacant home. James says he is concerned for his family’s safety. He worries he could come home to find out his home was set on a fire.

Steve Huffman with Mobile Fire and Rescue says the department is looking for the suspect or suspects responsible for starting the fire at both homes. Huffman says there are several other vacant homes in the area. Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call Mobile Fire and Rescue at (251)208-7351.