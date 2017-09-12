Mobile Detectives Featured on “Killer Instinct with Chris Hansen” Episode

By Published: Updated:
Citronelle, 2007

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Detectives with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office will be featured in an episode of “Killer Instinct with Chris Hansen” on Tuesday.

The show on the Investigation Discovery channel takes an in-depth look at complex murder cases.

Stephen Perret

The local case profiled in Tuesday’s episode is the 2007 murder of Stephen Perret of Citronelle.

Perret died from multiple shotgun blasts to his neck. It wasn’t until years later that detectives were able to arrest Perret’s neighbor and co-worker, Michael Crocker, for the crime.

In a bizarre twist, detectives said Crocker faked an attack — slashing his own tongue — in an attempt to throw off investigators.

