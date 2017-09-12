Man arraigned for shooting that killed 2 police officers

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi man has appeared in court for charges relating to the fatal shooting of two police officers during a traffic stop.

News outlets report Abram Wade “Pete” Franklin waived his arraignment Monday at the Lamar County Circuit Court. He is charged with first-degree hindering prosecution for the May 2015 shooting that killed Hattiesburg police Officers, Benjamin J. Deen and Liquori Tate.

Franklin is one of nine people charged in connection with the shooting. Franklin allegedly tried to hide the fact that the accused killer’s brother, Curtis Banks, was hiding in his attic, making it more difficult for police to locate him.

Franklin is the final suspect to be tried in the case. He has been assigned a court-appointed attorney.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)