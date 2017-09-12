How to ask Alan Sealls anything you want in today’s Reddit AMA!

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — After the internet dubbed him the “Best Weatherman Ever,” Chief Meteorologist Alan Sealls is bracing for a new kind of storm… a Reddit AMA.

Sealls will be featured in a Reddit “Ask Me Anything” thread on Tuesday at 2:00pm CST, where Reddit users can ask him any question they want to know the answer to. Questions can range from the educational and informative, to ones more silly and hilarious.

“How bizarre this all has been, but also so rewarding,” said Sealls on his newfound internet fame. “Did I mention this has been bizarre?”

Here is a step-by-step instruction on how to partake in today’s Reddit AMA with Chief Meteorologist Alan Sealls:

Go to reddit.com to login or register a new account. Signing up takes seconds. Go to reddit.com/r/iama to find a list of “Ask Me Anything” threads, and find the one for Alan Sealls Submit your questions

Sealls will be answering questions from 2:00pm to 3:00pm central time on Tuesday. The link to the AMA will be created approximately an hour beforehand. We will post it here to WKRG.com once it is up.

Reddit and News 5, with help from the Washington Post, are partnering to feature Sealls in the AMA after his hurricane forecasts went viral on the web. Some users referred to him as “Chief Meteorologist of the Internet” after commenters said his forecasts of Hurricanes Irma and Jose were “informative” and what a weatherman “should be.”