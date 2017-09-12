Help Okaloosa County Locate Two Wanted Men, Cash Reward Available

By Published:

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward to the person that helps authorities locate two men.

Jordon Scott Stewart – White male, 21 years old (DOB: 05/03/1996), 5’09” tall, 130 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes. Stewart is wanted on a felony warrant for attempted murder.

Jordon Scott Stewart

Chris Henry Compton – Black male, 30 years old (DOB: 04/06/1987), 6’04” tall, 195 lbs., black hair, brown eyes. Compton is wanted on a felony warrant for violation of probation on the original charges of flee/elude law enforcement, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

Chris Henry Compton

Anybody with information on where either of these two men are is asked to contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers anonymously at (850) 863-TIPS or visit the website here.  

Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards up to $3,000 for information that solves crimes, leads to the apprehension of wanted fugitives, or results in the recovery of stolen property or illegal narcotics.

More wanted folks can be viewed at here

