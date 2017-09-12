Help Okaloosa County Locate Two Wanted Men, Cash Reward Available

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward to the person that helps authorities locate two men. Jordon Scott Stewart – White male, 21 years old (DOB: 05/03/1996), 5’09” tall, 130 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes. Stewart is wanted on a felony warrant for attempted murder. Chris Henry Compton – Black male, 30 years old (DOB: 04/06/1987), 6’04” tall, 195 lbs., black hair, brown eyes. Compton is wanted on a felony warrant for violation of probation on the original charges of flee/elude law enforcement, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

Anybody with information on where either of these two men are is asked to contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers anonymously at (850) 863-TIPS or visit the website here.

Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards up to $3,000 for information that solves crimes, leads to the apprehension of wanted fugitives, or results in the recovery of stolen property or illegal narcotics.

