Florida Evacuees Find Slow Road Home

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — Thousands of people from Florida who fled Hurricane Irma tried to make their way back home Tuesday. They were met with a clogged Interstate 10 and Battleship Causeway, and a crawl through downtown Mobile.

The good news is that traffic continued to flow throughout the day. The bad news, that flow was more of a drip as vehicles crawled through the George Wallace and Bankhead Tunnels, searching for open interstate and the road home.

Traffic on Government Boulevard through downtown Mobile also stalled to a crawl from spill-over vehicles from the interstate looking for a quicker route through the tunnels.

When they do arrive in the Sunshine State, the weary travelers may find more troubles. Gas stations were running short of fuel before the hurricane hit. Governor Rick Scott promised on Tuesday to get tankers moving to stations to resupply them.

Drivers may also find debris and power lines down across roadways in some areas.