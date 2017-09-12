Fatal House Fire Under Investigation in Atmore

ATMORE, Alabama (WKRG) – Atmore Police tell News 5 that a 65-year-old woman was killed in an early morning house fire Tuesday morning.

According to Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks, when firefighters arrived at the home in the 200 block of Carver Avenue around 3:42 a.m., they discovered the body of the woman inside the home.

The Alabama State Fire Marshalls were called in to investigate the fire.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

The victim was transported to the Department of Forensic Sciences in Mobile for an autopsy.

Atmore Fire Chief Ronald Peebles said a man also living in the home escaped unharmed. He said the cause is under investigation but he doesn’t believe foul play is involved.