Fatal House Fire Under Investigation in Atmore

By Published: Updated:

ATMORE, Alabama (WKRG) – Atmore Police tell News 5 that a 65-year-old woman was killed in an early morning house fire Tuesday morning.

According to Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks, when firefighters arrived at the home in the 200 block of Carver Avenue around 3:42 a.m., they discovered the body of the woman inside the home.

The Alabama State Fire Marshalls were called in to investigate the fire.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

The victim was transported to the Department of Forensic Sciences in Mobile for an autopsy.

Atmore Fire Chief Ronald Peebles said a man also living in the home escaped unharmed.  He said the cause is under investigation but he doesn’t believe foul play is involved.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s