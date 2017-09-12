Coastal Damage Views After Irma, by Air

By Published:
aerial aftermath Irma
NOAA aerial aftermath Irma in Florida

NOAA is doing overflights of all the coasts impacted by Hurricane Irma. Images are updated daily so you can compare the before and the after. This is very useful for evacuees who are wondering about their homes and neighborhoods. Note the map has layers that you can toggle on and off, and you can move it and zoom in. This is something NOAA does after strong storms and hurricanes on our coasts.

Here’s the article link https://storms.ngs.noaa.gov/storms/irma/index.html

Here’s the story link http://www.noaa.gov/news/assessing-irma-s-destruction-from-air-first-aerial-images-now-available

New parts of the coastlines will be added and images will be updated daily so keep checking back on NOAA’s site.

aerial after Irma
NOAA Irma aerial aftermath in Key West

NOAA is the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Irma aftermath
NOAA Irma aftermath aerial in Florida

