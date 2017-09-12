Caught on Camera: Small Plane Crashes into Tree

PLAINVILLVE, CT (WFSB) –

Minor injuries were reported after a small plane crashed in Plainville on Monday morning.

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration said a fixed wing single engine Cessna “veered off of Runway 2 at the Robertson Field Airport” around 11:30 a.m. The plane veered into the Carling Technologies parking lot.

“I was sitting down at the end of the parking lot here, looked up because I heard the plane. Saw it going directly across probably 200 yards from where I was sitting, knew it was going the wrong way obviously,” said David Thayer, of Southington. He watched the plane crash right in front of his eyes.

On Monday afternoon, police identified the pilot as Manfred Frost, who was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.

Crews were looking into a small fuel leak after the plane went down.

Cessna belongs to Interstate Aviation Inc., which is based out of Robertson Airport.

The incident is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.