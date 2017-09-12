Better Business Bureau Warns of Nationwide Phishing Scam

MOBILE, Alabama (WATE) – The Better Business Bureau is warning people of a nationwide phishing scam, in which the scammer sends an email that appears to be from the BBB about a complaint. Opening attachments or links in the email could give hackers access to your computer.

The BBB says the emails appear to be from the “abuse” or “complaint” department and come from random, obscure domain names that are not part of BBB. If you receive one of these emails, do not open it.

The BBB provided a sample of the text in the phishing email, which they pointed out includes an obvious misspelling of the word “explanation” as “explication.”

Sample phishing email:

This email notification has been automatically generated and sent to you because Better Business Bureau has got a complaint, claiming that your company is violating the Fair Labor Standards Act. You can download the text file with the explication of abuse by following the link (removed by BBB for safety) We also ask that you send a short answer in 48 hours to us. This message should contain information about what you plan to do about it. Important note:

When replying to us, please keep the abuse ID “Case:650372803595:874” unchanged in the subject . Better Business Bureau

Abuse Department

If you receive one of these emails do not click the link. Delete the email, delete your trash, and report it to BBB ScamTracker at bbb.org/scamtracker or call your Alabama BBB at 800-824-5274.

Additionally, a company by the name of Global Graphics is claiming partnership with the Central Baldwin Chamber of Commerce. Global Graphics is seeking business from anyone willing to fall for the trick. They have even gone to great lengths to do so; including, using staff names with the Chamber.