ALDOT Proposes Major Changes to Highway 181 in Baldwin County

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is discussing major changes to Highway 181 in Baldwin County and they are asking the public for their input.

ALDOT is proposing a change to the intersection at Highway 181 and I-10. Currently, there are two intersections on the I-10 overpass and ALDOT wants to modify the interchange into a diverging diamond (pictured below).

On Tuesday, the ALDOT is holding a public involvement meeting on the proposed changes. The meeting will consist of informal walk-through information sessions in an open house format. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. at the Historic Malbis Nursery (10145 Highway 90) in Daphne and runs until 7 p.m.

Since 2009, numerous states around the country have adopted the diverging diamond interchange in hopes of relieving traffic woes.

Below is an instructional video on YouTube explaining how the diverging diamond interchange works for drivers: