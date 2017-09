UPDATE – The trapped worker is a Flowerwood Nursery employee.

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) News 5 has confirmed at least one worker is trapped after a trench collapsed at Flowerwood nursery on Hollingers Island.

Mobile Fire Rescue says the worker is trapped waist deep and have asked for Lifelight.

Although the heavy winds may not allow the helicopter rescue to fly.

News 5 is on the scene and will bring you updates on this breaking news.