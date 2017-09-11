Tallahassee, Florida Panhandle Mostly Spared from Worst of Hurricane Irma

J.B. BIUNNO By and Published: Updated:

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA (WKRG) — While Florida has seen widespread flooding and storm damage from Hurricane Irma, the state’s capital was mostly spared.

News 5’s Debbie Williams has been reporting from Tallahassee this weekend and says fortunately, there wasn’t much damage.  The storm barely grazed the city.

Williams say there are lots of trees down, traffic lights without power and some damaged power lines, but compared to what the rest of Florida is experiencing, Tallahassee was mostly spared.

Most of the Florida panhandle saw just minor to moderate damage from Hurricane Irma, which has now broken up into a Tropical Storm.

Williams will have more in her live reports coming up on News 5 at Noon, 5:00pm and 6:00pm.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s