Stranded family with small children rescued from car submerged in water in Lakeland

WFLA Staff Published:

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A stranded family with small children was rescued from a car submerged in water as Irma pummeled the city of Lakeland, police said.

Lakeland officers received an emergency call at 12:30 a.m. Monday in reference to a family stranded in a car on Swindell Road filled with water up to the seats.

Lakeland Police Department

There they found a family of four, including two a 6-month-old child and a 10-month-old child. Police said the water had reached the kid’s car seats.

Fortunately, no one was injured and the officers were able to get the family out of the car and back to their house.

“When you become a police officer you hope you make a difference in the lives of others. Tonight, there is no doubt these officers made a difference,” the department said on Facebook.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s