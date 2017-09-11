South Alabama QB Cole Garvin Not Expected to Play Against Alabama A&M

MOBILE, Ala – South Alabama will host Alabama A&M this Saturday, but they may be shorthanded.

It looks like they’ll be without starting quarterback Cole Garvin.

“We’ll judge more tomorrow (Tuesday). Right now I wouldn’t say he has much of a chance to play,” said head coach Joey Jones during his Monday media availability. “Whoever the quarterback is has to practice this week. He’s got to go Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. He has to be able to practice, so if he can’t do that we’ll probably hold him.”

Garvin beat out Dallas Davis during fall camp to win the starting job.

After Cole was injured in the first quarter against Oklahoma State, Davis came in and completed 13 passes for 126 yards with a touchdown and interception.