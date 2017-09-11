Rainbow After Irma

By and Published: Updated:
Photo By: Janice Bolling

On the southwest fringe of Tropical Storm Irma, the WKRG area was treated to light showers, with a low-angle sun just before sunset that produced a rainbow across the sky. It lasted for over 45 minutes.

Rainbows are created by refraction, or bending of light, when it passes through raindrops. Look in the direction of your shadow when the sun is low in the sky and there is rain in front of you. The light is separated into 7 colors. Here’s how rainbows form.

SLIDESHOW: Rainbow

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s