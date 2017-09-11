Rainbow After Irma

On the southwest fringe of Tropical Storm Irma, the WKRG area was treated to light showers, with a low-angle sun just before sunset that produced a rainbow across the sky. It lasted for over 45 minutes.
Rainbows are created by refraction, or bending of light, when it passes through raindrops. Look in the direction of your shadow when the sun is low in the sky and there is rain in front of you. The light is separated into 7 colors. Here’s how rainbows form.
