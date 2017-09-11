One Person Killed in I-10 Crash Near Grand Bay

ST. ELMO, Ala. (WKRG) — One person is dead after a crash along Interstate 10 in southwest Mobile County.

A tweet from the Grand Bay Fire Department said a vehicle hit a tree at mile marker 8, between Grand Bay and the Mississippi state line.

St-Elmo FD en-route to a Traffic Accident involving a single vehicle struck a tree and on fire I10 EB at MM 8. @MobileALTraffic — Grand Bay Fire (@GrandBayFire) September 11, 2017

A team with the Seven Hills Volunteer Fire Department also responded.

At least one eastbound lane was shut down while emergency crews responded to the crash.