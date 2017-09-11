One Person Killed in I-10 Crash Near Grand Bay

By Published:

ST. ELMO, Ala. (WKRG) — One person is dead after a crash along Interstate 10 in southwest Mobile County.

A tweet from the Grand Bay Fire Department said a vehicle hit a tree at mile marker 8, between Grand Bay and the Mississippi state line.

A team with the Seven Hills Volunteer Fire Department also responded.

At least one eastbound lane was shut down while emergency crews responded to the crash.

