Okaloosa County Family Reports Home Invasion Robbery in Baker

WKRG Staff Published:

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Florida (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information regarding  a home invasion robbery in Baker, Florida.

A family claims two men entered their Hilton Road home Sunday morning around 10:30 a.m. and stole a wallet, a 2005 black Lincoln Town Car.  Inside the car was a firearm, cash and other valuables.

The victim described the suspects as two thinly built white males in their early to mid-20’s wearing camouflage hoodies and black pants.

Anyone with information can contact the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-689-5705 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.

