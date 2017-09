MARCO ISLAND, Fla. (CNN) — Neighbors in Marco Island, Florida rushed to rescue a dolphin after it washed ashore during Hurricane Irma.

They say the dolphin was found on someone’s lawn Monday morning. It was stranded about 50 yards inland.

Heavy waves were still pummeling the shoreline so results couldn’t take him back into the ocean. Instead, they loaded the dolphin onto a truck and released him at a nearby sheltered boat ramp.