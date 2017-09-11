Mobile Fire and Rescue Investigating Two Arson Cases

Related Coverage Explosion Heard at Scene of House Fire in Mobile

MOBILE,Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire and Rescue is investigating a house fire on the 2500 block of Greenlawn Drive. The latest fire happened Monday morning at a vacant home. On Friday, September 8th, the vacant home next door also caught fire. Mobile Fire and Rescue is investigating both cases as arson.

Steve Huffman with Mobile Fire and Rescue says the department is looking for the suspect or suspects responsible for starting the fire at both homes. Huffman says there are several other vacant homes in the area. Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call Mobile Fire and Rescue at (251)208-7351.