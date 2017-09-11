Man fatally stabs wife, jumps out window to his death

Associated Press Published:

NEW YORK (AP) – Police say a New York City man fatally stabbed his wife before jumping out a window and falling eight stories to his death.

New York Police Department officials say 53-year-old Bernarda Ferreiras was apparently stabbed to death inside the Manhattan apartment she shared with her husband, 69-year-old Francisco Ferreiras. Officials say Ferreiras jumped out a window to his death after stabbing his wife.

Officers say they found the man unconscious next to the Harlem apartment building while investigators found his wife inside the apartment with stab wounds to her torso. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The husband was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is continuing.

