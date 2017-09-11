Low Water Levels Seen in Mobile Bay

By Published:
Photo By: Elizabeth Miller

(WKRG) — If you were driving across Mobile Bay Sunday and Monday, you may have noticed that the water has receded from the north end of the Bay.

No, this is not a tsunami, it is from the north winds blowing the water southward!

Our Chief Meteorologist Alan Sealls says, even when we have a strong north wind, without a storm to our south, the water levels in the northern Bay are always lower.

It does make for an interesting sight, ominous almost.

Here’s a few pictures sent to us by our viewers of the phenomenon.

SLIDESHOW: Low Water Levels Seen in Mobile Bay

