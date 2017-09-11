Live Traffic Blog

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG)

5:30 a.m. – Well even though the sun isn’t up yet there’s a lot of people that are, and the roadways are moving along pretty well to start our Monday morning. Moving along nicely on the Bayway and Causeway right now. No accidents in Mobile. Mobile police telling us they’re getting reports of a deer on the loose near the intersection of Airport at Flave Pierce so watch for that, but right now no accidents. Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no problems. We’re looking good right now long our portion of the Panhandle; Florida Highway Patrol reporting no accidents there.

5:06 a.m. – A good-looking start for your Monday morning commute. We begin our week without any accidents or delays through the Mobile area. Both Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol report no trouble spots. We’re looking good on the Bayway and Causeway right now without any issues. Through Baldwin County moving along smoothly and Florida Highway Patrol reporting no accidents so far along our portion of the Panhandle just start your Monday as well.