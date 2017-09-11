Governor Rick Scott Takes an Aerial Tour Over Florida’s West Coast

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Monday, Governor Scott joined Vice Admiral Karl Schultz and members of the U.S. Coast Guard for an aerial tour on a C-130 along Florida’s West Coast and over the Florida Keys to assess damage from Hurricane Irma. Click HERE for video.

Earlier Monday, Florida Governor Rick Scott drove to Mobile to begin the first leg of assessing damage in Florida from Hurricane Irma. Scott met up with the Coast Guard at the Aviation Training Center in Mobile to board an aircraft that will fly over South Florida and the Florida Keys.

The commander of the A-T-C says the uncertainty of Irma led them to make the call to have Governor Scott drive to Mobile and meet one of the Coast Guard’s C-130’s. Scott was accompanied by the Adjutant General of the Florida National Guard, Major General MIke Calhoun, and the Commander of the Coast Guard Atlantic Area, Vice Admiral Karl Schultz.

Scott said some may be breathing in relief that worst part of the storm has passed the South Florida area, but he said it is still a dangerous situation, with power lines down and debris everywhere.

Irma hit the Florida Keys as a Category 4 storm with the storm surge as much as 10 to 15 feet.