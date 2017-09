MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — Florida Governor Rick Scott is coming to Mobile, Alabama from Pensacola to board a C-130.

He will be boarding the plane with Vice Admiral Karl Schultz and the U.S. Coast Guard to fly over the Florida Keys to assess the damage from Hurricane Irma.

The plane will make land in Key West to drop off the Coast Guard damage assessment team.

Last night he visited Escambia County Emergency Management Officials in Pensacola.