Free Trolley Service in Downtown Mobile Could End

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Wave Transit System will be seeking comments from the public about a proposed fare increase for the Downtown Moda! Trolley Public Transportation Service.

The current fare is free and the proposed new fare is 50 cents (.50). The Downtown Moda! Trolley currently provides a complimentary fixed route service through Downtown Mobile.

The public is encouraged to attend a public hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 13th from 5-7 p.m. at the GM&O Transportation Center.

Written comments will be accepted at the Public Hearing as well as via mail until Friday, Sept. 15th. at 5 p.m.

For additional information, special accommodations, and translation services please call The Wave Transit System at 251-344-6600 or visit the website at www.thewavetransit.com.