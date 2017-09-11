Former MPD Officer To Be Arraigned Monday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/ AP) – A 44-year-old former Mobile Police officer is scheduled to enter a plea in court Monday morning following his arrest last month on a drug charge and allegations that he stole evidence.

Corporal Damian Colvin was arrested after an internal investigation that began Aug. 22 after a complaint by a lower-ranking officer about Colvin’s alleged dealings, according to Police Chief Lawrence Battiste.

Battiste says Colvin resigned before the probe was completed. In addition to possession of a controlled substance, he faces a charge of second-degree theft of property and tampering with physical evidence.

Colvin was hired Jan. 24, 2004 and worked in patrol and robbery investigations. His arraignment is Monday at Mobile District Court.