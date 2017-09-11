Former MPD Officer To Be Arraigned Monday

Jessica Taloney/ Associated Press Published: Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/ AP) – A 44-year-old former Mobile Police officer is scheduled to enter a plea in court Monday morning following his arrest last month on a drug charge and allegations that he stole evidence.

Corporal Damian Colvin was arrested after an internal investigation that began Aug. 22 after a complaint by a lower-ranking officer about Colvin’s alleged dealings, according to Police Chief Lawrence Battiste.

Battiste says Colvin resigned before the probe was completed. In addition to possession of a controlled substance, he faces a charge of second-degree theft of property and tampering with physical evidence.

Colvin was hired Jan. 24, 2004 and worked in patrol and robbery investigations. His arraignment is Monday at Mobile District Court.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s