Florida Evacuee Gives Birth to Baby Girl at Springhill Medical Center

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — A Florida couple who evacuated Jacksonville to escape Hurricane Irma welcomed a baby girl into the world at a hospital in Mobile.

Rebecca Morgan, with her husband Zachary at her side, gave birth to her first child Sunday night at Springhill Medical Center. They named their baby girl Grace.

Rebecca and Zachary evacuated to Mobile from Jacksonville early Friday morning. They drove all day from 5:00 a.m., getting to Mobile around 6:00 p.m. that night.

Believe it or not, Grace’s birth comes at an ironic time for the Morgan family.

“We just got married last year during Hurricane Mathew,” says father Zachary Morgan.

He jokes that they have been advised not to have any major life events next year.

Grace Lynn Morgan was born Sunday night at 6:03 p.m. weighing six pounds, 14 ounces and is 20 inches long. The couple decided on the name Grace before the threat of Hurricane Irma came along.

Both mother and daughter are doing well.

