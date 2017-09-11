Evacuees In Baldwin Worry About What’s Back Home

Robertsdale, AL (WKRG)

Hundreds of storm evacuees are spending at least one more night in Baldwin County. While volunteers at the shelter work to make the place comfortable, there’s still a lot of anxiety before the trip home. Even with cases of food, and pets in check, there’s a lot of time to worry and wait.

“It’s the waiting, I’m expecting the worst but hoping for the best so go with the flow, things happen for a reason, hopefully for the better,” said evacuee Jesse Andrade. He and his family evacuated from an area near Naples. Evacuees we spoke with praised the accommodations and the help from local groups. Despite the comforts being brought to them, there’s still a fear of not knowing what waits for them in Florida.

“Not coming home to a home,” said Tampa area evacuee Shirley Labednick. “We live in a retirement home community not too sure what’s going to be left.” Hundreds of people came here, not knowing what they’d come back to. Some are already resting easier.

“We have a wooden home and I was worried it was going to be gone and we called our neighbors this morning and thankfully the only thing gone is a carport we had up so we’re doing good,” said Hernando evacuee Connie Jeffries with a smile.