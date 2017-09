ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Florida (WKRG) — Escambia County and the American Red Cross opened the Pensacola Bay Center as a shelter on September 8th.

Currently the shelter has around 275 people and 68 pets.

The Pensacola Bay Center shelter is located at 201 E. Gregory St. at 5 p.m. and can hold up to 1,999.

The Escambia County Equestrian Center was also a shelter for evacuees’ horses. There are currently 88 horses.