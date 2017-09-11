Cops in Alabama town face more training hours

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) – Police in an Alabama city may soon see their training requirements boosted to ensure they know how to handle a variety of situations – including active shooter incidents.

Decatur police Chief Nate Allen says he plans to increase the number of annual training hours officers are required to complete.

Decatur officers now are required to complete 12 hours of in-service training per year.

Allen says he’d like to increase that to 40 hours of training by 2019.

Topics he’d like to see covered include language barriers, dealing with the mentally challenged, the opioid epidemic, active shooter incidents and community policing.

News outlets reports Allen outlined his plans during a speech last week.