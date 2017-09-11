BREAKING: Alabama Gov. Ivey Extends Voter Registration Deadline

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has extended the registration deadline to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday September 12, 2017.

Originally, registration closed at midnight on Monday September 11, 2017.

Anyone hoping to vote in the September 26 nomination for the Alabama Senate seat must register in person or online. If you would like to register visit here.

Applications submitted through mail that are postmarked September 12, 2017 will be accepted.

Governor Ivey extended the deadline because state and county offices were closed due to Hurricane Irma.