Baldwin EMC Crews Head to Florida for Post-Irma Repairs

Summerdale, AL (WKRG)

The parking lot at Baldwin EMC in Summerdale is a lot emptier because 46 employees are on their way to parts of south Florida. These crews are headed to parts of Gainesville, Ocala and Keystone Heights. They’ll be working for Clay Electric for the next 10 to 12 days. That amount of time could change based on how much damage there is. They are working in a cooperative spirit. If the disaster had struck here we’d be the ones seeing out of town utility trucks.

“It is a cooperative spirit we have mutual aid agreements throughout the nation if a hurricane were to strike the gulf coast, we’d call on these cooperatives to help us,” said Mark Ingram with Baldwin EMC.