MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – A single-vehicle car crash killed a 4-year old from Gulfport, Mississippi and left three others injured on Sunday.

Akiera Shantel Coleman’s 2013 Ford Edge caught on fire after it left the road way and hit a tree. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday September 10th on Interstate 10 near mile marker 7, about seven miles west of Mobile.

Coleman and two other passengers were taken to a hospital.