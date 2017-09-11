2 children evacuating from Florida killed in car crashes

ATLANTA (AP) – Two children evacuated from Florida have been killed in separate car crashes in Georgia.

News outlets report Woodstock police say 3-month-old Riley Hunt of Port St. Lucie, Florida, was struck by an SUV driven by a 17-year-old girl on Saturday night and was later pronounced dead. DeKalb County police say an 11-year-old boy who was also traveling from Florida to Georgia was hit and killed by a car early Monday morning in Stone Mountain.

The identity of the boy has not been released, and the cause of the crash is currently unknown.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says Hunt’s mother, 28-year-old Kaitlyn Hunt, and 61-year-old Kathy Deming were also hit and are listed in critical condition. The incident remains under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.

