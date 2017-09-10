Verizon Offers Data Relief for Those Impacted by Irma

MIAMI – Verizon has announced in a press release that anyone who in an area impacted by Hurricane Irma they will provide data relief.

The release states:

“To all of our Florida customers, Verizon Wireless is saying, “We’ve got your back.” Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Eastern on September 9 and running through midnight on September 11, Verizon is giving postpaid customers talk, text and data relief while prepaid customers receive an extra 3 GB of data. Wireless communication is essential during severe weather, which is why the Verizon network team prepares year-round to ensure a strong performance during times like these. Following this initial offer, we will continue to closely monitor the storm’s path and impact and make additions and adjustments as needed, and will communicate those details as those decisions are made.

“We understand that our network is never more important than when disaster strikes,” said Russ Preite – president, Southeast Market for Verizon. “This offer is just one way that we are showing our commitment to the entire state of Florida as this historic superstorm continues on its path to make landfall there.”

Verizon values the safety and security of all Florida residents, including the company’s employees. Before visiting, please contact your local store as store hours may vary depending on weather and travel conditions.”